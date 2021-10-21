Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 268,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $149.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.