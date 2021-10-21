Gala (GALA) 1-Day Volume Hits $80.28 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Gala has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $581.67 million and $80.28 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00193325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

