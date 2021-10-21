Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 14,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

