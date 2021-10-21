Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,700 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent stock opened at $252.55 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

Several research firms have commented on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.