Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 21,340 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of MoneyGram International worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $30,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $3,942,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MGI stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $649.69 million, a PE ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

