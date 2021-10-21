Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Pretium Resources worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.36 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

