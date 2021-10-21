Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $333.01 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,250 shares of company stock worth $137,245,505 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

