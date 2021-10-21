Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,060 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of IAMGOLD worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 407,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 220,191 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

