Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $239.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

