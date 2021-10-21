Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,271,000 after buying an additional 1,873,272 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,760,000 after buying an additional 1,547,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Beverage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in National Beverage by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 152,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

