Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

