Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

