GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Hits $22.20 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $22.20 million and $137,967.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00315856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,825,820 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

