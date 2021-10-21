GAMEE Price Tops $0.39 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $2.39 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00069162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,315.39 or 0.99809615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.66 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00022815 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.