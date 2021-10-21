Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,189.94

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £111.90 ($146.20) and traded as low as £102.80 ($134.31). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £104.90 ($137.05), with a volume of 47,302 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is £111.90. The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

