Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

