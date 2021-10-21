Garrett Motion (GTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Garrett Motion to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

GTX stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $480.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.11. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $5,461,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.