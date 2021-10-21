Gas Hits Market Cap of $90.55 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Gas has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.94 or 0.00013754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $90.55 million and $12.21 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

