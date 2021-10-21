GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. GATX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of GATX traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.28. 2,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,594. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

