Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Gems has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $380,051.64 and $2,642.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00192087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

