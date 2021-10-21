Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.31

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.31 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 159.60 ($2.09), with a volume of 362,195 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £444.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1.54%.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

