General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,116 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.17% of General Mills worth $64,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in General Mills by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,451,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,395,000 after acquiring an additional 908,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

