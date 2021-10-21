General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,116 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.17% of General Mills worth $64,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

