General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,304 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 124.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 26.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

