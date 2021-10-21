General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

