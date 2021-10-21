General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $80.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $57.67 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.