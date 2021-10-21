Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $16.64 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00005788 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $415,597.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00197779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00098446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

