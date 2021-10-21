Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,121. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

