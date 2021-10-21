Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

