Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $259.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $277.04 million. Gentherm posted sales of $259.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

