Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THRM opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gentherm stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Gentherm worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

