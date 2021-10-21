Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.52 billion-$18.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

