Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% yr/yr to $18.5-18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.45 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.600-$6.650 EPS.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

