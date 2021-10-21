GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,705.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,460.03 or 1.00041299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.00317378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00055248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

