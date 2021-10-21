Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,666 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of ONE Gas worth $66,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

