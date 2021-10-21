Geode Capital Management LLC Has $63.82 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Hexcel worth $63,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

