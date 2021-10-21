Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 125,354 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Fastly worth $65,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 7.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $703,986.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,981,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,939,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,831. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.14. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

