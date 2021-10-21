GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 6.2%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 2,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $911.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.68 million. Analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently -20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $199,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $346,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

