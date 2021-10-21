Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 166,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,614,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

