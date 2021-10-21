Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of GTY opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 84,417 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 156,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.