GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

