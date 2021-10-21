Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.60. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 667,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,777. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

