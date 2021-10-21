Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.28

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 163169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

