Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.33% of Glaukos worth $408,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.