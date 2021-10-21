GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

