Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGMCU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Glenfarne Merger by 78.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Glenfarne Merger stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

