Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 5.1%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price was up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 18,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,084,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

