Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 362,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,945. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

