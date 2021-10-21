Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 15,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 33,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

