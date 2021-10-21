GlobalBoost-Y Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $2,301.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,769.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.34 or 0.06498969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.81 or 0.00315139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.34 or 0.00997850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00089390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00426136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00273585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00259830 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

